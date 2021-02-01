The Latest: UN Security Council to meet about Myanmar coup


The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday on the military coup in Myanmar, which Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called “a serious blow to democratic reforms” in the Southeast Asian nation



