Long-detained immigrant families could soon face deportation

Lawyers working with immigrant families detained by the U.S. government for more than a year say they’re worried the families could be deported as soon as this week

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Long-detained immigrant families could soon face deportation

Lawyers working with immigrant families detained by the U.S. government for more than a year say they’re worried the families could be deported as soon as this week