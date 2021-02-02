Multiple Emmy winner Hal Holbrook dead at 95

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Hal Holbrook, the four-time Emmy Award-winning actor best known for channelling the iconic Mark Twain, died on January 23 at his Beverly Hills, California home, his assistant confirmed to the New York Times on Monday.

He was 95.

Holbrook channeled the legendary writer on his one-man show Mark Twain Tonight!, which ran for six decades. He was also known for starring as Deep Throat, the government informant in All the President’s Men, and as Lou Mannheim in Wall Street, who tries to be the conscience that Charle Sheen’s Bud Foxx loses for love of money.

In his later years, the actor was nominated for an Oscar for his 2008 work Into the Wild, becoming the oldest actor at 82 to be nominated for best supporting actor. He is survived by three children and was pre-deceased by wife, Dixie Carter.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.