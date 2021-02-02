Myanmar’s Suu Kyi detained again — without her old support


Posted on: February 2nd, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

A day after Myanmar’s military pulled off a well-choreographed coup, the country’s civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, finds herself right back where she was just over a decade ago — under house arrest



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi detained again — without her old support


Posted on: February 2nd, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

A day after Myanmar’s military pulled off a well-choreographed coup, the country’s civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, finds herself right back where she was just over a decade ago — under house arrest



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.