Myanmar’s Suu Kyi detained again — without her old support
A day after Myanmar’s military pulled off a well-choreographed coup, the country’s civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, finds herself right back where she was just over a decade ago — under house arrest
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi detained again — without her old support
A day after Myanmar’s military pulled off a well-choreographed coup, the country’s civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, finds herself right back where she was just over a decade ago — under house arrest
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.