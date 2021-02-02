Purdue Northwest invites prospective students and families to virtual Preview PNW

– Students who are thinking about attending college won’t have to travel far to learn about all that Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has to offer. Purdue Northwest will hold virtual ‘Preview PNW’ events from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 27 and April 24.

These live sessions will be held in a webinar format allowing prospective and transfer students to learn more about PNW’s Hammond and Westville campuses from the comfort of their own homes. Registration is now open at pnw.edu/preview.

“The virtual ‘Preview PNW’ is an opportunity for Purdue Northwest to showcase our wide range of academic offerings,” George F. Kacenga, PNW executive director of Undergraduate Admissions, said. “This event will offer an understanding of the PNW community and give a glimpse into what student life looks like at both of our campuses. Prospects can invite their family and friends to help them make an informed choice about where they invest for their education.”

The online events will offer attendees the ability to learn about PNW’s undergraduate academic programs, student life and campus housing, financial aid and scholarships, and the freshman admissions process.

Participants will hear first-hand from current students, faculty and admissions staff and there will also be Q&A sessions available via an interactive chat feature. The $25 application fee will be waived for students who apply during the event.

Ensuring prospective students and their families can experience PNW, even while in-person tours and visits are suspended for health and safety purposes, is a top priority for the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, Kacenga noted.

“The importance of this day is for families and students to understand our facilities, our resources, our campus culture, and for us to convey what it means to Power Onward,” he said.

For additional information on virtual Preview PNW and to register for this event, visit pnw.edu/preview.

Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a premier metropolitan university dedicated to empowering transformational change in our students and in our community. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW values academic excellence, supports growth, and celebrates diversity. For more information about PNW, visit www.pnw.edu.