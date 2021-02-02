Snow fall in Mass., R.I. tops 1 foot overnight

Several areas of Massachusetts were hit with more than 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow, including the central Massachusetts communities of Fitchburg, Lunenburg and Ashburnham

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Snow fall in Mass., R.I. tops 1 foot overnight

Several areas of Massachusetts were hit with more than 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow, including the central Massachusetts communities of Fitchburg, Lunenburg and Ashburnham