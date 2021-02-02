Snow fall in Mass., R.I. tops 1 foot overnight


Posted on: February 2nd, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Several areas of Massachusetts were hit with more than 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow, including the central Massachusetts communities of Fitchburg, Lunenburg and Ashburnham



