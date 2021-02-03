Japan regrets Sri Lanka’s scrapping of port terminal deal

The Japanese embassy said Wednesday that it regrets a decision by the Sri Lankan government to scrap a deal to develop a port terminal with Japan and India after weeks of protests by trade unions and opposition parties

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Japan regrets Sri Lanka’s scrapping of port terminal deal

The Japanese embassy said Wednesday that it regrets a decision by the Sri Lankan government to scrap a deal to develop a port terminal with Japan and India after weeks of protests by trade unions and opposition parties