Moon, Biden agree to boost US-South Korean alliance


Posted on: February 3rd, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

South Korea’s president says he and President Joe Biden have agreed to further bolster their countries’ alliance and work together to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Moon, Biden agree to boost US-South Korean alliance


Posted on: February 3rd, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

South Korea’s president says he and President Joe Biden have agreed to further bolster their countries’ alliance and work together to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.