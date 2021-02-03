South Bend Career Center February Events

Scholarship Opportunities.

 Google IT Support Professional Certificate

 Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate

Tax Filing Assistance

Need help filing your 2020 taxes? Goodwill is partnering with the VITA program to offer FREE tax preparation to taxpayers who have household income of $64,000 or less and need assistance preparing and filing their own tax returns, including taxpayers with disabilities or limited English skills. Visit https://book.appointmentplus.com/ct6mkn7g/ or call (574) 800-1361 to schedule your appointment today!

1st Source Bank / Guest Speaker

 Tuesday, February 2 nd / 10:00 am to 11:00 am

 Tuesday, February 16 th / 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Hiring Event

 Wednesday, February 3 rd / 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

 Wednesday, February 10 th / 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

 Wednesday, February 17 th / 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

 Friday, February 26 th / 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Visit the Career Center and find the job for you! Hiring managers from local companies will be on site every Wednesday to help you get back into the workforce, continue your path with a new opportunity, or find your first job! Career Center Staff will be available for assistance with online and paper applications. Bring a resume, and wear business casual attire. Career Center Staff are available by appointment to assist in resume creation and business attire consultation. Please call the Career Center Manager, Lisa Hayes, if you would like to sign up as an employer to participate or as a job seeker to attend our future job fairs.

Adult Education

 Thursday, February 4 th / 10:00 am to 11:00 am

 Thursday, February 18 th / 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Veteran and Military Family Food Assistance

 Tuesday, February 9 th / 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Individual Digital Skills Training

 Monday, February 15 th / 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

 Monday, February 22 nd / 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Job Search 101 – Goodwill, Google and Indeed

 Thursday, February 25 th / 10:00 am to 11:00 am

All Career Center Events are free and open to the public.

Location Community Career Center * Adjacent to Goodwill Retail Store 1805 Western Avenue South Bend, IN 46619

For More Information Omeria Sibanda / Public Relations Specialist

Phone – (574) 472-7300 x7652 Email – [email protected]

Lisa Hayes / South Bend Community Career Center Manager

Phone – (574) 472-7300 Email – [email protected]