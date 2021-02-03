South Bend Career Center February Events

Financial management is a key element for independence and self-sufficiency. Learn banking basics with Luis Zapata, Vice President of 1st Source Bank. He will explain how to create an accurate monthly budget plan and how to make your money work for you!

Hiring Event  Wednesday, February 3 rd / 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm  Wednesday, February 10 th / 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm  Wednesday, February 17 th / 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm  Friday, February 26 th / 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Visit the Career Center and find the job for you! Hiring managers from local companies will be on site every Wednesday to help you get back into the workforce, continue your path with a new opportunity, or find your first job! Career Center Staff will be available for assistance with online and paper applications. Bring a resume, and wear business casual attire. Career Center Staff are available by appointment to assist in resume creation and business attire consultation.

Please call the Career Center Manager, Lisa Hayes, if you would like to sign up as an employer to participate or as a job seeker to attend our future job fairs Adult Education

 Thursday, February 4th / 10:00 am to 11:00 am  Thursday, February 18 th / 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Do you want to go to college or receive vocational training but don’t know where to start in the process? Jacquie Johnson, from TRIO Lake Michigan, will help you navigate requirements, financial aid, scholarships, local programs, and certifications through one-on-one consultation.

This is open to anyone 19 and older, regardless of background, looking to further their education.

Veteran and Military Family Food Assistance  Tuesday, February 9th / 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Goodwill Industries loves our service members, veterans, their families, and their caregivers. We are proud to be a Bob Woodruff Foundation local partner. Our thanks to the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Craig Newmark Philanthropies for this funding to help us in our efforts to combat food insecurity among service members, veterans, their families, and their caregivers. Due to this generous grant, we are able to help currently serving service members, veterans, their families and their caregivers to purchase food.

On Tuesday, February 9 th , our Veterans and Military Families Program Manager, Jill Powers, will be distributing Martin’s gift cards at the Elkhart Career Center from 3-6pm . Cards will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

Proof of military service is required: DD-214, VA Healthcare Card, Military ID Card, or Driver’s License with veteran designation. While at the Career Center, take some time to learn how Goodwill’s Veterans Resource Network can assist you as well as the services that are available at our centers.

For more information contact: Jill Powers at 574-400-5487 or [email protected] Individual Digital Skills Training  Monday, February 15 th / 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm  Monday, February 22 nd / 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Do you want to improve your typing skills? Do you want to be able to make a budget on a spreadsheet, but don’t know the difference between the Cell and the Ribbon? Are you looking for a job in IT, but don’t know if you will enjoy coding or troubleshooting? Don’t let fear stand in your way! Our friendly and patient staff welcomes learners of all computer levels. Scared you don’t have the skills? NO PROBLEM! We will meet you where you are and you’ll get the training you need, working with you one-on-one. Job Search 101 – Goodwill, Google and Indeed  Thursday, February 25 th / 10:00 am to 11:00 am The job search process can feel overwhelming, but Goodwill experts are here to help! We can help you search over 500 verified local jobs in Michiana, and with the help of Google, bring your job search needs in one place. This will allow you to be quick and versatile in these uncertain times. We will review your resume and help you upload and send your documents to employers. In addition, we can help you navigate Google Docs, maintain your reference list with Google Contacts, and ensure employer communication with a free Google Voice number and Indeed’s messaging function. And… find out how Google Maps can ensure you arrive on time, every time, no matter your mode of transportation All Career Center Events are free and open to the public.

Location Community Career Center * Adjacent to Goodwill Retail Store 1805 Western Avenue South Bend, IN 46619 For More Information Omeria Sibanda / Public Relations Specialist Phone – (574) 472-7300 x7652 Email – [email protected] Lisa Hayes / South Bend Community Career Center Manager Phone – (574) 472-7300 Email – [email protected]