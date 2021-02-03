UN report: Widespread torture of detainees in Afghan prisons


Posted on: February 3rd, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

A U.N. report says that nearly a third of all detainees held in Afghan detention centers say they have suffered some form of torture or ill-treatment



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

UN report: Widespread torture of detainees in Afghan prisons


Posted on: February 3rd, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

A U.N. report says that nearly a third of all detainees held in Afghan detention centers say they have suffered some form of torture or ill-treatment



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.