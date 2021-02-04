Car stolen with COVID-19 vaccines inside: Police
Plant City Police Dept.By EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News
(PLANT CITY, Fla.) — Police in Florida are searching for a man who stole a car containing vials of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The car was taken at 4 p.m. Wednesday from the Strawberry Festival Grounds’ red parking lot in Plant City, the Plant City Police Department said.
The suspect is believed to be a man in his early 20s, police said. He’s described as having light skin and long hair and was wearing a light-colored hoodie, police said.
The car is a 2018 gray Hyundai Accent with Florida license plate NPJJ58, police said.
The car’s been placed on a “nationwide alert,” police said.
Plant City is about 25 miles east of Tampa.
