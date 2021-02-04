Former President Donald Trump quits Screen Actors Guild ahead of a possible ouster

ABC/ Ida Mae Astute(LOS ANGELES) — Before he was president, Donald Trump was a fixture on TV and made the occasional movie cameo, and as such was a card-carrying member of the showbiz performers union SAG-AFTRA.

However, that is no more.

Trump quit the organization Thursday, after SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and National Executive Director David White on January 19 announced a disciplinary hearing against him over what the organization claims was “Trump’s role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6,” and in “sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at…journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members.”

In his resignation letter from the union, former President Trump said, “I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!”

He added of the SAG-AFTRA heads, “While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice – to name just a few!”

Trump called the announcement of the disciplinary action a “blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union.”

He commented, “Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas – as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?'”

Trump closed with, “I no longer wish to be associated with your union…You have done nothing for me.”

In response, Cateris and White replied only, “Thank you.”

By Stephen Iervolino

