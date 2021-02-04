Israel’s Netanyahu postpones planned visits to UAE, Bahrain

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indefinitely postponed planned visits this month to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, citing Israel’s coronavirus travel restrictions

