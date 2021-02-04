Mom of 15-year-old killed by Oklahoma police sues for video


Posted on: February 4th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

The mother of 15-year-old boy who was shot to death by Oklahoma City police in November is asking a judge to order the city to “immediately furnish” footage from officers’ body cameras



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Mom of 15-year-old killed by Oklahoma police sues for video


Posted on: February 4th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

The mother of 15-year-old boy who was shot to death by Oklahoma City police in November is asking a judge to order the city to “immediately furnish” footage from officers’ body cameras



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.