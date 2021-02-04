Prominent Lebanese activist, publisher found dead in his car


Posted on: February 4th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

A security official says a prominent Lebanese publisher and strong critic of the Shiite militant Hezbollah group has been found dead in his car, shot in the head with two bullets



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Prominent Lebanese activist, publisher found dead in his car


Posted on: February 4th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

A security official says a prominent Lebanese publisher and strong critic of the Shiite militant Hezbollah group has been found dead in his car, shot in the head with two bullets



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.