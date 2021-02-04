Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy Gives Back $7,000 to Local Non-Profit Organizations Who Are Making a Positive Difference

Shipshewana hosted a record number of visitors taking the opportunity to enjoy their spectacular display of holiday light scenes this past holiday season. Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy, featuring more than two million LED Christmas lights displayed in a one-and- a-half-mile-long symphony of spectacular light scenes was a welcomed stop for families looking to enjoy some normalcy in a very challenging year. With their help, Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy was able to give back more than ever to local organizations making a positive difference in the local community. Shipshewana Trading Place and Blue Gate Hospitality, in partnership with Winterland, Inc. brought the holiday experience to town for the 3 rd year and the season success offered an opportunity to spotlight some local organizations along the way.

Each week a different local community organization was highlighted on their social media posts and 7 different non-profits received $1,000 each to aid in their missions right here in Shipshewana and the surrounding areas. The local organizations supported this season included LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity, LaGrange County Night to Shine, Boomerang Backpacks, Inc, Blessings in a Backpack, Elijah Haven, Compassion Pregnancy Center of LaGrange and The Arc of LaGrange County.

“We are honored to be part of such a giving community and proud to be a part of this extra fundraising opportunity that helps these organizations by supporting our community throughout the year.” said Brian Lambright, Business Development director of Shipshewana Trading Place.

“Shipshewana area residents are always willing to step up to help those in need. They more than proved themselves this season, while getting the chance to enjoy Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy,” said Ryan Riegsecker, president of Blue Gate Hospitality.

Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy sets up each November and December on the grounds of the Shipshewana RV Park and winds back and forth through numerous displays. Visitors enter the grounds of the Shipshewana Flea Market on Ind. 5 and drive through the 1.5-mile course of Christmas light scenes, exiting onto C.R. 200 North.

“Shipshewana is an amazing community and because the town is already such a festive place and hosts many special holiday events during the typical Christmas season, families have a unique opportunity to make this part of their holiday traditions.” organizers stated.For more information on Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy, visit ShipshewanaLightsof Joy.com or find the Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy page on Facebook.