South Shore Line

In accordance with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention federal order effective at 11:59pm ET on Feb. 1, 2021, the South Shore Line will continue to require masks or face coverings for all passengers and employees in stations and onboard our trains.

In addition to the CDC federal order, the SSL continues to abide by a State of Indiana Executive Order mandating the usage of masks that became effective Nov. 15, 2020. If a passenger is in need of a mask, the SSL will continue to provide masks free of charge. Passengers are reminded to maintain 6-feet of social distance from other individuals onboard all trains and at stations.

The SSL will continue to strictly enforce the mask mandate at stations and on trains. Per CDC recommendations, face masks should consist of two or more layers completely covering the face and nose (gaiters or bandannas may be folded to make two layers). Passengers who do not comply with the mask mandate will be subject to removal from trains.