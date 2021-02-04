Victim, perpetrator, or both? ICC verdicts in Uganda case
Judges at the International Criminal Court are passing judgment on a senior commander in the brutal Ugandan rebel group Lord’s Resistance Army who is charged with 70 crimes including murder, sexual slavery and using child soldiers
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Victim, perpetrator, or both? ICC verdicts in Uganda case
Judges at the International Criminal Court are passing judgment on a senior commander in the brutal Ugandan rebel group Lord’s Resistance Army who is charged with 70 crimes including murder, sexual slavery and using child soldiers
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.