Draghi wins support of ex-Italian PM who triggered crisis
The former Italian premier who triggered the collapse of a successor’s government has thrown his support behind former bank chief Mario Draghi to head up Italy’s next government
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Draghi wins support of ex-Italian PM who triggered crisis
The former Italian premier who triggered the collapse of a successor’s government has thrown his support behind former bank chief Mario Draghi to head up Italy’s next government
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.