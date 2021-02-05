Guatemala: US ending accord that sent asylum seekers back
Guatemala says the U.S. government is ending an arrangement that sent asylum-seekers who reached U.S. borders back to the Central American nation to seek protection there instead
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Guatemala: US ending accord that sent asylum seekers back
Guatemala says the U.S. government is ending an arrangement that sent asylum-seekers who reached U.S. borders back to the Central American nation to seek protection there instead
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.