Unemployment rate dips to 6.3% as employers added 49,000 jobs last month

glegorly/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. unemployment rate dipped slightly to 6.3% in January — down by just 0.4% from last month — and employers added some 49,000 jobs, the Department of Labor said Friday.

This is the first jobs report since President Joe Biden took office and comes as the economy remains under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

Last February, before COVID-19 upended the labor market, the unemployment rate in the U.S. was 3.5%.

