Today in History

Today is Sunday, Feb. 7, the 38th day of 2021. There are 327 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 7, 1962, President John F. Kennedy imposed a full trade embargo on Cuba.

On this date:

In 1812, author Charles Dickens was born in Landport, Portsmouth, England.

In 1931, aviator Amelia Earhart married publisher George P. Putnam in Noank, Connecticut.

In 1943, the government abruptly announced that wartime rationing of shoes made of leather would go into effect in two days, limiting consumers to buying three pairs per person per year. (Rationing was lifted in October 1945.)

In 1948, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower resigned as U.S. Army chief of staff; he was succeeded by Gen. Omar Bradley.

In 1964, the Beatles arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to begin their first American tour.

In 1984, space shuttle Challenger astronauts Bruce McCandless II and Robert L. Stewart went on the first untethered spacewalk, which…