Chicago mayor cites ‘tentative agreement’ to reopen schools


February 7th, 2021

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says a “tentative agreement” has been reached with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols, potentially averting a strike in the nation’s third-largest school district



