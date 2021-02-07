Chicago mayor cites ‘tentative agreement’ to reopen schools

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says a “tentative agreement” has been reached with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols, potentially averting a strike in the nation’s third-largest school district

