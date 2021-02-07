Update on the Holstein Calves that left their home

On Saturday, a herd of Holstein calves left their home near the area of US 35 and CR 500 South for an adventure. A short time later, an off-duty deputy spotted the high-energy group running southbound in the northbound lanes of US 35. The herd quickly made it to US 6 where they continued eastbound on their journey. Contact was quickly established with the owners as other deputies converged on the area. A small group of the calves were corralled into a fenced area near US 6 and CR 700 South, while a large group continued eastbound on US 6 to Range Road. Two large groups entered a field near Range Road and CR 800 South. A smaller group was corralled a short distance away along Range Road.Deputies, the owners, Good Samaritans, and several volunteer fireman were able to successfully secure the calves in short order given the unique situation. On behalf of the owners, thank you to all the great citizens who assisted deputies this afternoon. Thank you La Porte County Sheriff’s Office and those that called and reached out to the station.