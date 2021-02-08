4 La. State Police troopers charged in excessive force cases


Posted on: February 8th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Four Louisiana State Police troopers have been arrested on charges of using excessive force, deactivating their body-worn cameras and making false statements about two arrests in 2019 and 2020



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

4 La. State Police troopers charged in excessive force cases


Posted on: February 8th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Four Louisiana State Police troopers have been arrested on charges of using excessive force, deactivating their body-worn cameras and making false statements about two arrests in 2019 and 2020



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.