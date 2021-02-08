Christina Milian replaces Naya Rivera in STARZ’s ‘Step Up’ series

Sarah Morris/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Grammy-nominated singer and actress Christina Milian has joined the cast of the STARZ re-imagined series, Step Up.

Milian will take over as Collette, a role originated by the late actress Naya Rivera, who passed away last July.

“I am so excited to join the Step Up family,” said Milian in a statement. “I know I have massive shoes to fill. Naya was incredible. I hope to honor Naya, her family, friends and fans with a great performance.”

The Step Up series, which originally aired on YouTube, was inspired by the Lionsgate franchise film of the same title. In seasons one and two, Collette uses her resourcefulness to nurture students at Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Art School, founded by her lover and business partner Sage Odom, played by Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and dancer Ne-Yo.

“There is no replacing Naya. Let’s get that straight. Her spirit lives on in our memories and every part of what this show is and will be,” added Ne-Yo. “Christina has big shoes to fill and she knows it, which speaks to her poise and respect as a person and an artist. I’m more than certain of her ability to bring an energy and light to this character that Naya’s fans as well as the rest of the world will love. We’ve welcomed Christina with absolute open arms and have rallied around her with love and support.”

A wrongful death suit was filed in November by Riveria’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, on behalf of their four-year-old son after the actress drowned while boating on a California lake at 33.

Catch Christina Milian on the Step Up series, which returns Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on STARZ, beginning March 5th.

By Rachel George

