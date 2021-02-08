Corps wants delay on hearing to shut down Dakota Access line


The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday asked a federal judge to delay a hearing on a temporary shutdown of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, citing the changeover in personnel with the new administration



