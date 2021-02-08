Disney California Adventure Park opening ‘limited-time ticketed experience’ in mid-March

FrozenShutter/iStockBy CARSON BLACKWELDER, ABC News

(ANAHEIM, Calif.) — One thousand Disneyland Resort cast members will return to work in mid-March for a “limited-time ticketed experience,” about one year after the park shut down due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The news of this “distinctly Disney experience” was announced in a letter Monday to cast members from Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock commemorating the 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure Park.

Though no official opening date has been set, the experience will focus on the park’s “world-famous food and beverage offerings from around the resort, the latest merchandise and unique, carefully crafted entertainment experiences.”

The park’s many attractions will not be operational during this experience.

Potrock also stated that the experience will operate with “limited capacity and enhanced safety measures” and “be offered multiple days a week.”

This comes after the reopening of select Downtown Disney District outdoor dining on Buena Vista Street, following the lift of the Los Angeles area’s stay-at-home order.

“While that is clearly not all we want to accomplish, it’s a start,” Potrock noted. “Teams are working as we speak to start recalling identified Cast in the coming weeks.”

“This past year has presented extraordinary challenges, but that has not curtailed in any way our ability to move forward with a spirit of optimism,” he continued.

Disney California Adventure Park has been closed since March 14, 2020. It was originally supposed to reopen in July but, due to rising COVID-19 cases, it never reopened.



Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.