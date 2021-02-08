LA PORTE MAN DAMAGES LCSO SQUAD CAR DURING ARREST

On February 6, 2021, at 4:58 AM, Deputy Austin Wells was in the area of US 35 and Jefferson Avenue. He observed a male subject standing next to a snow-covered parked vehicle. When the subject observed Deputy Wells, he quickly looked away and began walking away from the parked car. In the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue, Deputy Wells made contact with the subject who was then walking in the middle of the city street.

The subject was identified as Ryan J. FAATUAI (36 YOA) of La Porte. During a brief roadside interview with Deputy WELLS, FAATUAI’S behavior was extremely unnatural, including his statements not making any sense.

At this time, Deputies Jet Balenia and David Grimberg arrived to assist. Based on the totality of the circumstances present, the deputies prepared to secure FAATUAI in handcuffs. As they did so, FAATUAI began to physically resist the deputies. The deputies quickly took FAATUAI into custody. FAATUAI became increasingly more frustrated and agitated. While standing near the front of Deputy Wells’s patrol vehicle, FAATUAI suddenly and violently slammed his head against the hood, leaving a dent. Eventually, he agreed to cooperate with the deputies.



FAATUAI was transported to the La Porte County (LCJ).He was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Syringe (Level 6 Felony), Resisting Law Enforcement (Class A-Misdemeanor) and Criminal Mischief (Class B-Misdemeanor). FAATUAI remains housed Major in the LCJ and is being held without bond.

HEATH A. HAFERKAMP Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.