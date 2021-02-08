Millie Hughes-Fulford, trailblazing astronaut, dies at 75

Millie Hughes-Fulford, a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female payload specialist to fly in space for NASA, has died following a yearslong battle with cancer

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Millie Hughes-Fulford, trailblazing astronaut, dies at 75

Millie Hughes-Fulford, a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female payload specialist to fly in space for NASA, has died following a yearslong battle with cancer