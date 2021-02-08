Officers respond to two shootings within a n hour of each other

Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 3 responded to two shootings within a n hour time frame during the evening hours o f February 5th , 2021. The LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call on February 5 th , 2021 at 10:57 P.M. from a caller who reported her residence was struck by gunfire in the 1000 block of East Michigan Boulevard. Officers arrived shortly after being dispatched and discovered a residence in the 1000 block of East Michigan Boulevard was struck by gunfire. No one was reportedly injured from this incident. Officers interviewed a tenant who mentioned there were multiple people inside her dwelling when the gunfire took place. A witness was interviewed and reported seeing a gray / silver in color 4 – door passenger vehicle with dark tinted windows leaving the area shortly after hearing multiple gunshots. Officers processed the scene for evidence, searched for video surveillance and conducted additional interviews. Additional details regarding the gray/silver in color 4 – door passenger vehicle with dark tinted windows w ere not available to officers on scene. Officers / detectives continue to investigate this incident , se arch for video surveillance, collect evidence, and follow up on potential suspect leads . Additional information will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this first shooting take place , has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Corporal Lendell Hood at (219) 874 – 3221 ; Extension 1074 . The LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a call on February 5th , 2021 at 1 1 : 37 P.M. of two gunshot victims who arrived at Franciscan Health Michigan City (3500 Franciscan Way) with non – life – threatening injuries . Responding officers identified the first shooting victim as a 21 – year old male resident f rom Michigan City . The first victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left tricep and had small lacerations on his left side . Officer s then identified the second shooting victim as a 30 – year old female resident from Merrillville, Indiana . This second victim sustained gunshot wound s to her right forearm and back .



Interviews were conducted at Franciscan Health Michigan City with both victims and a witness . Officers learned during their interviews that the shooting took place while both victims and the witness were riding in a vehicle in the 900 block of Walker Street . Officers searched the area for evidence and located numerous spent ammunition cartridges . Numerous items of evidence were collected by responding officers. Additional interviews with witnesses , follow up on potential suspect leads, search for video surveillance, and the processing of evidence continues to take place in this investigation . Other first responders from this second shooting were from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department. Additional information will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation. It is unknown at this time if these two shootings are related to each other. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed t his second shooting take place , has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to con tact Detective Corporal Marty Corley at (219) 874 – 3221; Ext. 1073 . W e would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219 – 873 – 1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (8 00) 78 – CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!



