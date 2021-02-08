PALADIN WELCOMES NEW PRESIDENT & CEO STEVE HOBBY

Steve started his career in this field in April of 1996. As a group home manager in Indianapolis with a company called REM (now Mentor)

He moved to La Porte when accepted a job with Dungarvin in March of 1998, starting as a Program Director/QDDP. Then being promoted to an Area Director, Director of Development, and Senior Director. He supervised residential services to individuals in supported living sites through the waiver and individuals living in ICFs. Dungarvin was one of three agencies that provided services to individuals in Exceptional Support Need ICFs, commonly called ESNs and was over all the ESN programs. For a couple of years Dungarvin operated the then, three large day programs in Lake County. Where he had the pleasure of working with Tammy and Kysha, from our lake county office. He developed a nursing department and behavior management program at Dungarvin, and over saw all maintenance needs to the programs, working for Dungarvin for nearly 23 years.

He is involved with INARF and currently sits on the Membership Development Committee. He will continue being part of the committee as he transitions to his new role at Paladin. Steve has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology and graduated from Indiana University Purdue University in Indianapolis.

He is happily married with two daughters ages 23 and 20.

AS YOU CAN SEE, STEVE BRINGS SO MUCH VALUE AND EXPERIENCE TO THE PALADIN TEAM, AND WE ARE VERY GLAD TO HAVE HIM ON BOARD!!