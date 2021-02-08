Probe focuses on chicken conveyer in deaths at Georgia plant


Posted on: February 8th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Federal investigators say a conveyer that transported chicken to a liquid nitrogen bath at a Georgia poultry processing plant had unresolved problems before a liquid nitrogen release that killed six workers



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Probe focuses on chicken conveyer in deaths at Georgia plant


Posted on: February 8th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Federal investigators say a conveyer that transported chicken to a liquid nitrogen bath at a Georgia poultry processing plant had unresolved problems before a liquid nitrogen release that killed six workers



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS