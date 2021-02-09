5 hurt, suspect in custody after shooting at Minnesota health clinic: Police

KMSP-TVBy Emily Shapiro, ABC News

(BUFFALO, Minn.) — Five people are hurt and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at the Allina Health Clinic Crossroads campus in Buffalo, Minnesota, on Tuesday, the Buffalo police said.

Law enforcement is “very familiar with the suspect,” identified as 67-year-old Greg Ulrich of Buffalo, said Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke and Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer. Authorities believe this was a targeted incident and that he acted alone, Budke and Deringer said.

“There is no information at this point that leads us to believe there is any nexus with any type of domestic terrorism,” Budke said.

Five patients were transported from the clinic to local hospitals after the shooting, which was reported at 10:54 a.m., said Kelly Spratt, president of Buffalo Hospital. Their conditions were not released.

The suspect also had improvised explosive devices, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted that Buffalo, about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis, is “not far from where I grew up.”

“So sad for all those there at clinic and those injured and praying for their recovery,” she tweeted. “Thanks to those saving lives right now. Gun violence must stop.”

ABC News’ Josh Hoyos contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.