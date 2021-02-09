Dunes Arts Foundation Summer Youth Theatre Classes Enrolling Now

Dunes Arts Foundation (DAF) encourages parents to act now to enroll their kids in the 2021 Summer Youth Theatre Classes. Enrollments are limited to 15 students per class and openings for the popular summer programs fill quickly, says Elise Kermani, DAF managing director.

“The Youth Summer Classes at Dunes Summer Theatre give children and teens a unique first-hand experience in performing arts,” Kermani says. “Students will be engaged in activities designed to help them grow as individuals and to work cooperatively with others.”

Classes will be held in June and July at Dunes Summer Theatre in Michigan City. DAF classes will adhere to CDC guidelines for safe gatherings. All classes will be conducted with masks and social distancing.

Instructors Tito Sanchez-Williams and Amber Zangari are experienced theatre performers and educators. For more on their backgrounds and to see a sample of what they will offer in their classes, visit https://www.dunesarts.org/youth-theatre-classes

Discovering Acting with Tito Sanchez-Williams

Tito Sanchez-Williams, DAF Artistic Director, will introduce students to conservatory type training in acting fundamentals, including: script analysis, scene work, monologue work, voice projection, blocking, acting technique and improvisation. Tito creates a safe space for young people to grow as artists and individuals.

“Students will connect to and respect each other through group exercises intended to prepare them for professional stage productions,” Tito says.

Discovering Acting meets twice a week for two hours from June 14-July 16. The maximum capacity for each class is 15. Tuition is $200 per student.

Class 1—Children ages 7-12, Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to Noon CST.

Class 2—Teens ages 13-18, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to Noon, CST.

Musical Theatre Techniques with Amber Zangari

This class is for pre-teens and teens who want to expand skills in singing, dancing and acting through song. Students will sing and dance to musical theatre songs from three popular shows: Hamilton, Greatest Showman, and Dear Evan Hanson. They will learn proper vocal technique, character analysis of breaking down a song, and fun dance moves.

Amber says, ”This class is an excellent beginning or intermediate experience for kids who love musical theatre.”

Music Theatre Techniques meets twice a week for two hours from June 14-July 16. The maximum capacity for each class is 15. Tuition is $200 per student.

Class 3—Children ages 7-12, Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to Noon, CST.

Class 4—Teens ages 13-18, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to Noon, CST.

Making Magic with Masks with Amber Zangari

This class combines two activities children love: crafts and make-believe. Kids will actually make something and make something happen with it, just like the “make believe made real” world of theatre. Children will learn about the history of theatrical masks, originating in ancient Greece, and will make a new mask each week based on themes of classic Greek drama.

Amber says, “The themes can include heroes, villains, animals, birds, or mythological characters, both comic and tragic. After making their masks, students will create short scenes and monologues for their characters and perform in class.”

Class 5—Making Magic With Masks, ages 5-8, meets Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CST, June 18-July 9. The maximum capacity for each class is 10. Tuition is $175 per student (craft materials to be provided). Location: DAF Pottery Barn.

About DAF

Dunes Arts Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation formed in 1951 to provide high-quality performing and fine arts that inspire audiences and promote community spirit. The organization is located at 288 Shady Oak Dr. in Michigan City. The mailing address is P.O. Box 384, Michigan City, IN 46361. For more information visit www.dunesarts.org.