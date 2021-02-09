Thinx debuts activewear line for period-proof workouts

ThinxBy ZOE MOORE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Listen up, exercise enthusiasts: Workout clothes for when you’re on your period are here.

Thinx, a feminine hygiene company, just launched an activewear collection with period-absorbing technology.

The Thinx Activewear line includes four pieces of performance wear made with four-way stretch interlock fabric that is breathable and quick-drying.

The new leggings, cycle shorts, leotards and training shorts all have Thinx’s period-absorbing technology built into the item to offer protection while staying active.

“I’ve had the opportunity to design intimates and activewear for the last 20 years,” Courtney Newman, director of product design at Thinx Inc., said in a press release. “But this is such a groundbreaking moment, as we are the first period solution company to offer a full collection of activewear.”

