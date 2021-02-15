LAPD, police union outraged by report of Floyd ‘Valentine’
A report that Los Angeles police officers circulated a photo of George Floyd with the words “you take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format has prompted an internal investigation
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
LAPD, police union outraged by report of Floyd ‘Valentine’
A report that Los Angeles police officers circulated a photo of George Floyd with the words “you take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format has prompted an internal investigation
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.