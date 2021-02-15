Michael Jordan gives $10M for North Carolina health clinics

A health care system announced Monday that basketball legend Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to launch two medical clinics in underserved communities near his North Carolina hometown

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Michael Jordan gives $10M for North Carolina health clinics

A health care system announced Monday that basketball legend Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to launch two medical clinics in underserved communities near his North Carolina hometown