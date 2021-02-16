Michigan City Police Department Civil Service Commission promoted four officers

The Michigan City Civil Service Commission promoted four officers due to the recent retirements of Sergeants Gregory Miller and Kenneth Havlin. Both ranks became available and filled on January 15th , 2021 due to the retirement of Sergeant Gregory Miller:1. Corporal Steve Forker was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Forker is a 15- year veteran and currently assigned to Michigan City High School as the School Resource Officer.2. Officer Kelley Kennedy was promoted to the rank of Corporal. Corporal Kennedy is a 13- year veteran and currently assigned to Uniform Patrol Shift 3.Both ranks became available and filled on February 10th , 2021 due to the retirement of Sergeant Kenneth Havlin:1. Corporal Michael Oberle was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Oberle is a 10 – year veteran and currently assigned to Uniform Patrol Shift 2.2. Officer Scott Combs was promoted to the rank of Corporal. Corporal Combs is an 8 – year veteran and currently assigned to Uniform Patrol Shift 1.

Chief Campbell is very excited with these new promotions. He recognizes all the hard work that goes into this great achievement and the tremendous responsibility that comes with these new positions.