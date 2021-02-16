New Zealand, Australia bicker over Islamic State suspect


Posted on: February 16th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

The leaders of New Zealand and Australia are engaged in a bitter fight over which country will inherit an alleged Islamic State militant who at one point held citizenship in both nations



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

New Zealand, Australia bicker over Islamic State suspect


Posted on: February 16th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

The leaders of New Zealand and Australia are engaged in a bitter fight over which country will inherit an alleged Islamic State militant who at one point held citizenship in both nations



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.