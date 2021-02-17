Chubs would be proud: Adam Sandler marks ‘Happy Gilmore”s 25th anniversary with epic drive

Universal/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been 25 years the Adam Sandler film Happy Gilmore opened in theaters, and the actor proved he hasn’t lost his stroke.

The 54-year-old SNL vet took to Twitter on Tuesday, posting a video in which he attempted to recreate his character’s signature swing.

“It’s been 25 years since I’ve done this,” noted Sandler in the clip, adding, “Let’s see what happens.”

“Shooter McGavin, this is for you,” he said, referring to Happy’s cocky opponent in the film, played by Christopher McDonald. Sandler then proceeded to show off his impressive swing.

“I’m not lying to you. That is smashed. Smashed. That went pretty well,” he said after completing the drive.

“You’re dead, Shooter!” he joked.

Sandler also acknowledged his fans by captioning the tweet, “Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything!”

Happy Gilmore, which premiered on February 16, 1996, also also starred Julie Bowen, Frances Bay, Carl Weathers, Allen Covert, Kevin Nealon, along with a special appearance by former The Price Is Right host Bob Barker.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.