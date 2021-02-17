Paris Hilton announces engagement to boyfriend Carter Reum: "Yes to forever"

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Paris Hilton announced Wednesday on Instagram that she and her boyfriend, Carter Reum, are engaged.

In a heartfelt post, the hotel heiress recalled how Reum proposed to her this past weekend. News of their engagement falls on her 40th birthday.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” Hilton began her post. “My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise.”

“We we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee,” she said of the proposal. “I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.” Hilton called the romantic moment “my birthday dream come true.”

In the photos, Reum appears to be wearing a white suit while the “Stars Are Blind” singer wore a sparkly white dress with a thigh-high slit.

Hilton’s siblings, sister Nicky and brother Barron, were also present at the engagement with their respective spouses while Reum’s mother, Sherri, and brother, Courtney, were present.

By Carson Blackwelder

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.