New Member of Portage Plan Commission Sworn In

Kevin Witherspoon was recently sworn in by Mayor Sue Lynch as the newest member of the city’s Plan Commission.

Witherspoon, a 16-year Portage resident, is a mechanic at NIPSCO’s Schahfer Generating Station. He is also a former ironworker with Local 395. Witherspoon recently graduated from Purdue Northwest with a degree in mechanical engineering technology.