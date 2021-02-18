Proud Boys suspect’s lawyers blame Trump for Capitol attack


Posted on: February 18th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Attorneys for the purported leader of the Kansas City cell of the Proud Boys are blaming former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Proud Boys suspect’s lawyers blame Trump for Capitol attack


Posted on: February 18th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Attorneys for the purported leader of the Kansas City cell of the Proud Boys are blaming former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.