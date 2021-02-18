Utility rate increase to hit March’s bill, improvements to come

Residents’ utility bills may look a little different next month, according to City of La Porte Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun.

Parthun said City of La Porte utility customers can expect to see an increase for water and sewer services in the coming bill. Stormwater increases will impact larger customers only (i.e. commercial and industrial accounts). Parthun said even with these increases, City of La Porte utility costs remain below the state average.

“Our water and wastewater infrastructure systems are over 100 years old and in desperate need of repairs,” Parthun said. “We could not kick the can down the road any further. We had to take action immediately to ensure we are able to continue providing these essential services to our residents.”

The increases were approved by the City Council in November of 2020. Funds collected through the increase will be used for capital improvement projects to repair the infrastructure. Parthun said planning is already in the works for system improvements near the Lettered and Numbered Streets, where flooding events and basement backups have long been concerns.

Residents with questions about the increase may contact the Utility Billing Office by calling 219-362-3175 or by emailing [email protected].