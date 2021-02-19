Brazil’s Bolsonaro taps general to head state-run oil giant

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tapped a retired general to replace a market-friendly economist who has been CEO of state-run oil giant Petrobras since the beginning of 2019

