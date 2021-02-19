Brazil’s Bolsonaro taps general to head state-run oil giant


Posted on: February 19th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tapped a retired general to replace a market-friendly economist who has been CEO of state-run oil giant Petrobras since the beginning of 2019



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro taps general to head state-run oil giant


Posted on: February 19th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tapped a retired general to replace a market-friendly economist who has been CEO of state-run oil giant Petrobras since the beginning of 2019



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.