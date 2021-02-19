Eritrea disputes AP story detailing massacre in Tigray
Eritrea’s government is rejecting as “outrageous lies” a story by The Associated Press in which witnesses describe a massacre of several hundred people carried out by Eritrean soldiers in Ethiopia’s Tigray region
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Eritrea disputes AP story detailing massacre in Tigray
Eritrea’s government is rejecting as “outrageous lies” a story by The Associated Press in which witnesses describe a massacre of several hundred people carried out by Eritrean soldiers in Ethiopia’s Tigray region
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.