Gunfire in Somali capital ahead of protest over delayed vote


Posted on: February 19th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Somalia’s government and opposition leaders say gunfire erupted overnight in the capital, Mogadishu, ahead of a protest on Friday over the delayed national election



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Gunfire in Somali capital ahead of protest over delayed vote


Posted on: February 19th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Somalia’s government and opposition leaders say gunfire erupted overnight in the capital, Mogadishu, ahead of a protest on Friday over the delayed national election



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.