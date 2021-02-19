Holcomb Signs Legislation Providing Covid Liability Protections

Governor Holcomb signed Senate Enrolled Act 1, which provides businesses and schools with COVID liability protections.Holcomb said he “made providing assurances that they will not have to live and work in fear of frivolous lawsuits a part of my Next Level Agenda. Most Hoosier businesses and other organizations are making good faith attempts to protect their customers and employees, because it is the right thing to do and it makes for better business in the long run. I want to thank lawmakers for rapidly passing this key piece of legislation and sending it to my desk for signature.”The Governor signed this and one other piece of legislation yesterday.